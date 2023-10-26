Top track

AUGUSTE & Idd Aziz - Tomorrow

Palosanto - Halloween Party

Ballroom at Arlo Williamsburg
Thu, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PALOSANTO - HALLOWEEN PARTY

Join us for a very special Thursday in the beautiful Ballroom at Arlo Williamsburg

AUGUSTE (Palosanto)

OKTAVE (Palosanto)

TEMIL (Palosanto)

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by PALOSANTO.

Lineup

AUGUSTE, Oktave

Venue

Ballroom at Arlo Williamsburg

96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
1000 capacity

