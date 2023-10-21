DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SSSOUND

Wanderlust
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€12
About

SSSOUND est de retour pour une édition spéciale au Wanderlust le temps d’une soirée pour turn-up toute la nuit sous une vibe afro-caribéenne, trap et RNB. En guest : Kayefuru

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Wanderlust.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rakoto 3000, Hony Zuka, kayefuru

Venue

Wanderlust

32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

