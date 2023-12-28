DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Víctimas Club + Sonic Trash

Dabadaba
Thu, 28 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Presentando split conjunto.

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

