Cute Girl

Wineson

Heliogàbal
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cute Girl
About

Després d'uns mesos lluny dels espectacles i les xarxes socials, Wineson va gravar el seu segon album 'To Whom It May Concern' a Sol de Sants (Barcelona). Un gran canvi musical que busca un so més profund, organic i amb lletres més significatives, a través...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Wineson

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

