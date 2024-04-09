Top track

WXPN Welcomes Shovels & Rope

Elkton Music Hall
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
$44.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As the Brontë sister wrote, “The ties that bind us to life are tougher than you imagine.” Shovels & Rope, the musical duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, embody that bond. Married for a decade, their covenant extends to blood and beyond: as parents,...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Shovels & Rope

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

