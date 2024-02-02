Top track

The Mouse Outfit

The Forge
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The Mouse Outfit are a Hip Hop production team and live band from Manchester. Their incredible 8-piece live band is fronted by MCs Koj and Ayite along with special guests.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

The Mouse Outfit

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

