DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Mouse Outfit are a Hip Hop production team and live band from Manchester. Their incredible 8-piece live band is fronted by MCs Koj and Ayite along with special guests.
Part hip hop production team / part live band / part ever growing collective of mus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.