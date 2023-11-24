Top track

Jordi Iven & Ray Rose - Lose Yourself

Memoirs

ArtSpace
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$39.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Memoirs at ArtSpace

A unique club night at the iconic ArtSpace in the heart of Manhattan.

Line up:

Jordi Iven b2b Leonardo Cruz

Naza

Dunndee

Be part of the story

For table reservations please email: memoirsnyc@gmail.com

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ArtSpace.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

ArtSpace

215 Chrystie Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

