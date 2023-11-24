Top track

7 PECADOS MDZ VOL. IV

Sala Moondance
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:59 pm
GigsMadrid
From €12

About

EL PERREO MAS DURO DE MADRID

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Moondance.

Lineup

Lara Taylor, Chris Collins

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

