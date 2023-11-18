DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pit Coccato live | Tales of lonely nights

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsNovara
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pit Coccato è un cantautore polistrumentista di Novara. Le sue canzoni, in lingua inglese, risentono del lungo periodo in cui ha vissuto in Irlanda dove si è temprato, concerto dopo concerto, nelle doti di scrittura e di live performance.

L’ep di debutto...

Presentato da nòva.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Pit Coccato

Venue

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
70 capacity

