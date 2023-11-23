DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aethos Live - Halba X Foldino

Aethos Milano
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Giovedì 23 novembre ci ritroviamo all’Aethos Hotel per il sesto appuntamento di Aethos Live con Oyez!.

Questa volta sul palco Halba x Foldino, due artisti classe ‘94 di Cinisello Balsamo. Il loro viaggio inizia nel 2017 con il loro primo album ufficiale...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Overdub Srls.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Halba x Foldino

Venue

Aethos Milano

Piazza Xxiv Maggio, 20123 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

