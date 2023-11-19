DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Speed Mates

The Hackney Social
Sun, 19 Nov, 3:00 pm
SocialLondon
£21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Speed Mates is all about easing the pressure of meeting new people and creating impeccable vibes. Join us for an evening of music, drinks, free prizes and 'speed-dating' style games. Lets build our community!

Bring your friends, partner or come solo, ever...

Presented by Hellaa Melanin.

Lineup

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

