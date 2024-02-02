Top track

We Don't Play

Oliverse

Primary Night Club
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wub Life x Ether Presents: Oliverse’s Chicago Debut

Direct Support: TBA

Local Support: TBA

What to expect: Meyer x Void Sound, Lighting, & Visuals

This is a 21+ event
Presented by 5 West Division Corp dba Primary Nightclub

Lineup

Oliverse

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

