Darren Kiely

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
Darren Kiely live at Eddie's Attic!

Hailing from a quaint town in Co. Cork, Ireland, Darren Kiely’s folk-infused pop sound originates from his inherited love of traditional Irish music, intertwined with modern influences such as The Lumineers and Noah Kah...

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Darren Kiely

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

