Will Hoge - Middle of America

Will Hoge

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$28.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Will Hoge is a mainstay of 21st century rock & roll, carrying the torch for a blue-collar sound rooted in ringing Telecaster guitars and anthemic songwriting. He makes music for roadhouses and rallies, for car stereos and dive-bar jukeboxes, for Saturday n...

Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Will Hoge

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

