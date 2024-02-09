Top track

La dernière fois que je parle de toi

KIK

La Rayonne
Fri, 9 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€27.50

About

L’histoire de KIKESA a démarré sur YouTube avec un titre dévoilé chaque semaine pendant plus d’un an. Il est très vite mis en avant par Booska-P qui le comptait déjà dès janvier 2019 parmi les “11 rappeurs à suivre “. Puis c’est Deezer qui l’approche pour...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
Lineup

KIKESA

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

