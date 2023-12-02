DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NO REFUNDS
All tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. Event cancellations without a rescheduled date will result in an automatic full refund to the original credit card used for the purchase. Your purchase of a ticket implies agreement with this...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.