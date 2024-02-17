DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daniel, Me Estás Matando

Club Congress
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$27.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saturday, February 17th

Doors 7pm

ADV $22 | DOS $25

16+

--DANIEL, ME ESTÁS MATANDO-- Daniel Zepeda and Iván de la Rioja, a Boleroglam band that sets sighs to music and effervesces the romantic souls of their listeners.

Daniel, Me Estás Matando begins...

16+
Presented by Best Life Presents

Lineup

Daniel, me estás matando

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.