Aficia fête ses 10 ans

Petit Bain
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
3 650 jours après sa création, le webzine aficia spécialisé musique fête ses 10 ans à Petit Bain. Entouré d’artistes émergents que nous soutenons, nous célébrerons ces 10 années d’interviews. 10 années de concerts. 10 années d’événements musicaux majeurs....

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Philippine, Oscar les vacances, Stéphane

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

