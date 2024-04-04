Top track

Le temps est bon

Bon Entendeur

L'Olympia
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€40.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

De passions communes est né un projet hors du commun : Bon Entendeur, un duo amoureux de la culture française. Leur aventure commence avec une démarche assez classique : arranger des playlists alimentées de musique qu’ils aiment. Ils ajoutent peu à peu ce...

Présenté par Allo Floride.

Lineup

Bon Entendeur

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

