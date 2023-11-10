Top track

Vamonos

Looking For A Crib

229
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

206 Events proudly presents: Looking For A Crib London with Avangart Tabldot and Moojo at 229 London.

After hosting the likes of Jimi Jules, Birds of Mind & Echonomist, Moojo will join the Avangart Tabldot trio for another memorable Looking For A Crib nig...

Presented by 229.

Lineup

Moojo

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

