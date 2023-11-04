DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TUMBAO Two Year Anniversary hosted by 4You

SkateBird Miami
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJMiami
Join us at TUMBAO - an afro Latino word describing one's groove, rhythm, sexiness and swing.

At TUMBAO you can expect carefully curated sounds from around the world coupled by an experience that welcomes everyone. The perfect balance between perreo and re...

Presented by TUMBAO.

SkateBird Miami

533 Northeast 83rd Street, El Portal, Florida 33138, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

