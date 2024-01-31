Top track

When the Sun Hits

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slowdive

Alcatraz Milano
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
€43.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il quinto album dei giganti dello shoegaze Slowdive contiene la dualità di un linguaggio interiore familiare, mescolato all'esaltazione di nuovi inizi. everything is alive, è trascinante, ricercato e luminoso, il lavoro di una band classica che continua a...

Tutte le età
Presentato da DNA concerti
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Slowdive

Venue

Alcatraz Milano

Via Valtellina, 25, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

