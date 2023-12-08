DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Experience the vibes of Reggae, Roots, Steppers, and Dub with two iconic sound systems:
Iration Steppas Sound System:
Step into the foundation of West Yorkshire's underground bass music scene, where Mark Iration and Dennis Rootikal united in the evolving...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.