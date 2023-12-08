Top track

Dub Jam Presents: Sound System Culture

Canvas 1
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
£17.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Experience the vibes of Reggae, Roots, Steppers, and Dub with two iconic sound systems:

Iration Steppas Sound System:

Step into the foundation of West Yorkshire's underground bass music scene, where Mark Iration and Dennis Rootikal united in the evolving...

Presented by Canvas.

Lineup

Iration Steppas, Mark Iration

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

