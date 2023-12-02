DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hedkandi Present The Winter Disco Ball

Bush Hall
Sat, 2 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £39.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Do Not Miss The Hedkandi Event Of The Year

We return to our favourite venue in West London and this time you are invited to dress up and join us for a rather exclusive Winter Disco Ball. Expect a day and night of true Disco Heaven anthems, stunning produc...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hedkandi

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.