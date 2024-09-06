DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London's biggest yearly Emo Prom returns for its 16th anniversary.
Lineup and bands TBA
Prom Couple Crowning
Prom Photos
Slow Dance
MUCH MORE
Grab your tickets quick before it sells out!
18+ only, no entry without physical photo ID. No entry after 2...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.