Candeleros en Madrid | Intruso Bar

El Intruso
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10

About

Candeleros es un sexteto de origen Colombo/Venezolano/Argentino con sede en Madrid. Su propuesta está llena de matices y eclecticismo donde los sonidos caribeños son la columna vertebral de esta experimentación sonora que da como resultado un ritual psic...

Organizado por Candeleros

Lineup

Candeleros

Venue

El Intruso

Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 3, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

