Alessandro Cortini at Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground
Mon, 11 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$33.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Italian musician, producer, composer and instrument builder Alessandro Cortini is one of the foremost figures of contemporary electronic music. A longstanding member of Nine Inch Nails, Cortini has been releasing a steady stream of his own heady music on l...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Alessandro Cortini

The Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B3, Canada
Doors open7:30 pm

