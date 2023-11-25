DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Studio in Triennale - Fuori orario: Comedy tour

Triennale Milano
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:15 pm
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rivista Studio presenta Fuori orario: Comedy tour

La notte di Studio in Triennale non poteva non parlare di Milano, di alcuni dei suoi luoghi più iconici e delle storie che questi custodiscono. Abbiamo quindi realizzato, in collaborazione con Jaguar, dei...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Studio Editoriale.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Triennale Milano

Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:15 pm

