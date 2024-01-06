DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BONGINATOR & FROG MALLET w/ Body Farm and Constituents

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Savage Party x Infinite Terror Presents

Bonginator & Frog Mallet - The Adventures Of Froginatour 3

with special guests Body Farm and Constituents

Saturday, January 6th, 2024

Doors at 4:00 PM, Show at 5:00 PM

Matinee Show!

All Ages

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Constituents, Bonginator

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.