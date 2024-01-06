DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Savage Party x Infinite Terror Presents
Bonginator & Frog Mallet - The Adventures Of Froginatour 3
with special guests Body Farm and Constituents
Saturday, January 6th, 2024
Doors at 4:00 PM, Show at 5:00 PM
Matinee Show!
All Ages
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.