DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jessie Cave: An Ecstatic Display

The Bill Murray
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jessie talks birth and motherhood, break ups and reunions, with animals and puppetry and stand up and stories.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Jessie Cave

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.