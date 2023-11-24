Top track

She

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boat Gig

The Boat
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

She
Got a code?

About

BOAT GIG! This month; Epic looping, heartbreaking folk and smokey, vibealicious americana... on a boat... Bring your own booze, non-achaholic cocktails, or drink directly from the Thames*.

Search Clara Pople on instagram for more information or to get in...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Nutopia Music
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ash Radford, Clara Pople, Minna

Venue

The Boat

South Dock Marina, Rope St., London, England SE16 7SZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.