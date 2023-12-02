DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drama 2.0: LOKA, Vapordog, DJ Thank You b2b DJPT

The End
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The second edition of Drama invites LOKA, Vapordog, DJ Thank You and resident DJPT to do their big ones. Wildness all night long.

The Miami-native, NYC-based DJ and sound artist LOKA is an absolute force behind the decks. They’re guaranteed to turn the ro...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The End.
Lineup

1
LOKA, Vapordog, DJ Thank You and 1 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

