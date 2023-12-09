Top track

Amy Wiles & Leena Punks - Sweet Feeling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LEENA PUNKS

Halcyon SF
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Amy Wiles & Leena Punks - Sweet Feeling
Got a code?

About

LEENA PUNKS the London based starlet tearing up the airwaves makes her SF debut! Having two of her tracks being picked as BBC RADIO 1's Hottest Record of the Week this past year, this gal is on fire!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

Leena Punks

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.