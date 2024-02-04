DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tanner Usrey

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 4 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tanner Usrey live at Eddie's Attic!

Guitar in hand and mic turned up loud, the tunes do the talking for Tanner Usrey. The Texas-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist pairs straight shooting storytelling with country grit, rock ‘n’ roll energy, and Americ...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tanner Usrey

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:45 pm

