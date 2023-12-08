Top track

t vernìce - orsi

Got a code?

t vernìce + Clemente Guidi

Covo Club
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

t vernìce è pronto a pubblicare il suo primo disco! "sempre, always... siempre" uscirà venerdì 17 novembre per Fonoprint Records & Panico Dischi, distribuito da The Orchard.

Se suoni e fai un altro lavoro sei più un collezionista di farfalle o un artista?...

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

t vernìce

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

