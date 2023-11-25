Top track

David Bay - saudade - Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

F.D.A. // Festa Dell Amore

Café Schöne Aussichten
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyHamburg
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David Bay - saudade - Edit
Got a code?

About

F.D.A. Selected Electronic Music – Unlimited Love

Liebe ist Risiko. Doch wer könnte widerstehen, wenn wir für ein paar Stunden Herz an Ohr koppeln und einfach mal lieben, was wir wirklich sind: Tanzende, glühende Sterne.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18...

Präsentiert von Café Schöne Aussichten.

Lineup

2
David Bay, jada.jpg, Anton Jonathan and 2 more

Venue

Café Schöne Aussichten

Gorch-Fock-Wall 4, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.