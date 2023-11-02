Top track

House With Me - Paco Osuna Remix

Way Out presents: Paco Osuna, Bradii, Savio Testa

Raffles Chelsea
Thu, 2 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
About

Hello Way Outers!

We're back sooner than we thought because you all made our last party at E1 awesome. We said it would be the last for 2023, but you've been so amazing that we couldn't resist coming back for more fun. So, here's a little surprise for you...

Presented by Midway Group Ltd.

Lineup

1
Paco Osuna, Bradii, Savio Testa and 1 more

Venue

Raffles Chelsea

287 King's Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, SW3 5EW, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.