Queenie Quiz w/ Christina Draguilera

Jungle Electric
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
From November 7th Christine Draguilera is starting a brand-new residency at the fabulous and fantastic Jungle Electric on the Roman Road. Expect lots of fun and frivolities as well as singalongs, drinking, eating and many many prizes. Tables are limited so...

Presented by Jungle Electric.

Venue

Jungle Electric

467 Roman Rd, Bow, London E3 5LX
Doors open7:00 pm

