Rope For Sluts 2.0

Secret Location in London
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This event is for those effected by misogyny.

Sometimes rope isn't the appetiser it's the main dish. This class offers a playful introduction to practical rope for sexual play. You will learn different types of crotch ropes to suit all bodies, and how to...

Presented by Slut Social.

Secret Location in London

London, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

