DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gabriel Evan Orchestra: Caribbean New Year's Eve

The Century Room
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($45-$60 tickets | 9pm & 11:30pm shows) Take a step back in time to the ritziest night club in all of Havana: El Tropicana! The Century Room channels the spirit of Havana's El Tropicana for an unforgettable night of Caribbean music performed by New York Ci...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.