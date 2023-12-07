DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jiggle Club

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sleazeheads & Tassel Twirlers take refuge, we bring you Jiggle Club, Londons disorientating evening of sleazy burlesque & live music. Join us in our punk salute to the festive season!

Live Music - Redmar, Ello Sun & Gareth Freiheit

Burlesque - The Diamon...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Jiggle Club.
3
Gareth Freiheit, The Diamond Dahlia, Ello Sun and 3 more

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

