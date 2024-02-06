DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jeff Rosenstock

PROJECT HOUSE
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super Friendz Presents by arrangement with ATC

Jeff Rosenstock

Tuesday 6th February 2024

Project House, Leeds

14+

7pm

https://projecthouselds.com/info/

This is a 14+ event.

Super Friendz and Dirty Otter presentation in association with ATC

Lineup

Jeff Rosenstock, Shit Present

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

