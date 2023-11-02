Top track

Sir Bald y Los Hairies - Rock n Roll Is Gonna Kill You!

Sir Bald & Los Hairies

Altxerri Jazz&Bar
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€8.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

¡Sonidos selváticos! ¡Rock & Roll primigenio!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Altxerri Jazz Bar.

Lineup

Sir Bald Diddley

Venue

Altxerri Jazz&Bar

Reina Regente 2, 20003 Donostia
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

