DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sean Rowe, Tyler-James Kelly

Askew Bar & Lounge
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
Providence
$20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Troy, New York singer-songwriter and avid forager, Sean Rowe, has released four full-length records and two EPs. His new album, The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights will come out in October of 2021 via Fluff & Gravy Records. Plans for US and European tou...

Intrinsic Events and Askew Bar & Lounge Presents.

Lineup

Sean Rowe

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

