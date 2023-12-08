DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lapsus and Goodness team up for a very special event at Studio 9294 in Hackney Wick, the official London launch party of the release 𝙬𝙞𝙥𝙀'𝙤𝙪𝙩'' - 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙕𝙚𝙧𝙤 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙠 by Lapsus Records.
wipE’out” was a futuristic, ant...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.