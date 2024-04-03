Top track

Elijah Fox - East Village

Elijah Fox

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60

About

LA-based multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer, Elijah Fox, has performed sold out shows across the world alongside being the touring keyboardist for UK drummer, Yussef Dayes.

His piano composition “East Village” was sampled by Drake and 21 Savage on...

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Elijah Fox

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

