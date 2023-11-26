Top track



Heures Joyeuses / Les Bamboches matinales

La Felicità
Sun, 26 Nov, 10:00 am
PartyParis
€32

About

AÉROBIC, DANCEFLOOR, SMOOTHIES et BOULES DISCO, les Heures Joyeuses c'est le nouveau rendez-vous matinal survitaminé pour transpirer des paillettes et faire le plein d’endorphines naturelles.

Les Dimanche 12, 19 et 26 NOVEMBRE, de 10h à midi à la FELICI...

Présenté par LES HEURES JOYEUSES.

Venue

La Felicità

5 Parv. Alan Turing, 75013 Paris

Doors open10:00 am

