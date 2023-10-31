DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Horror Night: There's Nothing Out There

Santeria Paladini 8
31 Oct - 1 Nov
FilmMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Torna la rassegna in collaborazione con Mubi, film originali e che non troverete altrove.

Questa sera un film culto, una commedia horror del 1991 girata in 16mm che ha sorpreso l'America di allora e ha continuato il filone horror nel suo posto d'elezione,...

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Venue

Santeria Paladini 8

Via Ettore Paladini 8, 20133 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

