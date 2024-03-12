DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Blinders

The Wardrobe
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

The Blinders

Venue

The Wardrobe

6 St. Peters Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS9 8AH
Doors open7:30 pm
460 capacity

