DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Exmortus is an American thrash metal band formed in Whittier, California in 2002. The group has incorporated elements of progressive, death and neo-classical metal into its sound, and their lyrics mostly deal with battles and war.
This is an all ages even...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.