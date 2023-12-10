Top track

Moonlight Sonata (Act 3)

Exmortus, Generation Kill, Hatriot, Claustrofobia

Alchemy
Sun, 10 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$23.08

About

Exmortus is an American thrash metal band formed in Whittier, California in 2002. The group has incorporated elements of progressive, death and neo-classical metal into its sound, and their lyrics mostly deal with battles and war.

This is an all ages even...

Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents.

Lineup

Generation Kill, Exmortus

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

